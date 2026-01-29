Weather Alert: Bitterly Cold Temperatures & Possible Snow

Based on the most recent National Weather Service report, there is a high probability of an Extreme Cold Warning going into effect over the weekend. Wind chills could drop into the single digits, with the coldest conditions expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. A developing low-pressure system offshore may bring snow to our area. Precipitation could begin as a rain and snow mix Saturday morning, before transitioning to all snow in the afternoon and evening.

Charleston County may see approximately one-inch of accumulation. Considerable uncertainty remains regarding exact timing and amounts, and conditions could evolve quickly. Coastal winds will also increase, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Dress warmly, protect your pets and plants, and stay up to date on the forecast by following @NWSCharlestonSC on social media.