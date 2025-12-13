Weather Alert: Bitterly Cold Temperatures Sunday into Tuesday Morning

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic cold front will move through the area on Sunday, bringing the coldest air of the winter season so far. Bitter temperatures combined with gusty winds will drive apparent temperatures down to hazardous levels from Sunday night through Monday morning. Cold temperatures are expected again on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

NWS Alerts for Sunday evening through Monday morning:

Extreme Cold Watch for portions of SC Lowcountry and inland SE GA.

for portions of SC Lowcountry and inland SE GA. Cold Weather Advisory for the majority of SE GA and lower SC Lowcountry.

Tune into our trusted local media outlets for the latest forecast and stay warm!