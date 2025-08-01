Weather Alert: Increased Risk for Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flooding this Weekend

The National Weather Service in Charleston reports that conditions will become increasingly unsettled tonight, as a cold front stalls near the region this weekend. The front will become a focus for showers and thunderstorms. A Flood Watch may be issued for all or portions of the area.

What you to need to know:

TIMING:

The risk for heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be highest Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, although more isolated flash flooding could occur as early as late Friday afternoon into Friday night.

POTENTIAL HAZARDS & IMPACTS: