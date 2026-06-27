Weather Alert: Major Heat Risk

This weekend is going to be a hot one. Heat and humidity will build Saturday into early next week with near record high temperatures Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs 95-100 degrees with heat values of 100-105 degrees inland to 105-110 degrees across the coastal counties could push the heat risk into the MAJOR category, especially Sunday (40-60% inland & 60-90% coastal counties).

There is uncertainty on how much shower and thunderstorm storm activity will develop both Sunday and Monday afternoons, which could impact high temperatures and the resulting heat indices.

Remember to stay hydrated and cool this weekend!