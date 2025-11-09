Weather Alert: Strong Storms Possible Late Today

The Town of Kiawah Island’s public safety team and the Charleston County Emergency Management Department are keeping a close eye on a developing setup that could bring a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms to the coastal corridor later today, 11/9, as a cold front moves through.

The latest guidance suggests the most active period will be between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., mainly along and east of I-95.

You are advised to bring all loose outdoor items inside as a precaution. Be sure to follow our trusted local media outlets and the National Weather Service for updates.