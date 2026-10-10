WEATHER ALERT: Weekend Rainfall & Flood Threat this Weekend

A rainy weekend is on the way, and coastal flooding is a concern. Widespread rainfall is expected to develop tonight into early Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Saturday. Rain may continue through Sunday.

With higher-than-normal high tides also expected this weekend, heavy rainfall occurring around high tide could lead to rapid coastal flooding in Charleston and surrounding coastal areas.

According to the National Weather Service, 3-5 inches of rain is possible across the Lowcountry.

How to Prepare:

Allow extra time for travel and stay alert to changing conditions

Never drive through flooded roads

Be cautious in areas prone to tidal and street flooding

Monitor local weather updates

Sign up for Everbridge, the Town’s emergency alert system, to receive updates on road closures and major weather-related impacts.