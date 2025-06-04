Weather Update - 6/4/25

Expand Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

The Town of Kiawah Island continues to keep a close eye on a low-pressure system that is developing near the Florida and Georgia coast, four days into the first week of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

According to the National Weather Service, this system is expected to linger through Thursday before moving away from our region on Friday.

With high tide occurring today around 4:00 p.m., there is a chance for localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and during the evening commute.

At this time, impacts for our area could include:

Rainfall totals of 1–3 inches are expected along and east of I-95, with higher totals in the Charleston Tri-County area and Downtown Charleston, where localized amounts may exceed 5 inches . Minor flooding in urban and low-lying areas is possible.

are expected along and east of I-95, with higher totals in the Charleston Tri-County area and Downtown Charleston, where localized amounts may exceed . Minor flooding in urban and low-lying areas is possible. Breezy conditions , particularly near the beaches, with a 15–25% chance of wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, which could cause isolated power outages.

, particularly near the beaches, with a 15–25% chance of wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, which could cause isolated power outages. A Moderate Risk for rip currents , which may increase through the end of the week.

, which may increase through the end of the week. Marine hazards, including rough seas and potential Small Craft Advisories.

The system has a low chance of acquiring tropical or subtropical characteristics, but the NWS says its impacts will be similar regardless of development status. The Town will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

You can stay up to date on weather conditions by tuning into our trusted local media outlets on-air and online, and by following the National Weather Service for Charleston, SC on social media platform, “X.”