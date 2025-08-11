Weather Update: Flash Flooding Active Through this Evening

IN THE LOWCOUNTRY:

Conditions remain unsettled through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

What to Know:

Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall are likely.

The risk for flash flooding will remain elevated through this evening.

Additional rain amounts 1-2” with localized amounts >4”, especially across coastal counties. Multiple roads or intersections could become flooded and closed to traffic.

Some vehicles could become stranded, especially in more urbanized areas.

More substantial flooding could occur at the coast if heavy rains fall around times of high tide.

IN THE TROPICS:

The NHC (National Hurricane Center) has issued the first advisory for Tropical Storm Erin. Tropical Storm Erin formed earlier today (Aug. 11) in the eastern Atlantic, just west of the Cabo Verde Island. Although there is no immediate threats to Charleston County, the Town and Charleston County EMD, are closely monitoring this system as part of our standard operating procedures.

Current Impact to Charleston County:

No immediate threat.

Erin is approximately 3,700 km (2,300 mi) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, and even farther from the U.S. East Coast.

Earliest potential for indirect influence (if any) would be late next week, contingent upon future track and intensity trends.

You can stay up to date on weather conditions by tuning into our trusted local media outlets and by following Charleston’s National Weather Service and Charleston County EMD on social media.