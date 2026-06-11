What Pet Owners Should Avoid During Dog’s Recovery From TPLO Surgery?

So your dog made it through TPLO surgery — the hard part's over, right? Not quite. The weeks that follow are where recovery is actually won or lost, and a handful of well-meaning mistakes can quietly undo all that careful surgical work. It's worth taking seriously, too: Colorado State University's veterinary team notes that at least half of dogs that injure one knee ligament will eventually develop the same problem in the other knee. In other words, those joints need real protection. Here's exactly what to steer clear of while your pup mends.

1. Letting Them Move Too Soon

One of the biggest challenges after surgery is that dogs often start acting better long before the bone has fully healed. Increased energy around the second or third week can make it tempting to loosen restrictions too early, even though recovery is still in its early stages. That’s why many owners look for reliable guidance on dog recovery from TPLO surgery to better understand what activity levels are actually safe during each phase of healing.

Resources from MedCovet break the process down week by week, helping owners understand when strict rest is still necessary and when gradual movement can safely return. Recovery timelines can vary, but maintaining those limits early on is often an important part of protecting the surgical repair.

2. Skipping Confinement

A crate or small pen can feel cruel. It isn't — it's genuinely the safest tool you've got during these weeks.

Free run of the house invites exactly the kind of sudden twist or sprint that can crack a healing bone or loosen the surgical plate. Set up a calm, contained space, and clip on a leash for every single bathroom trip, even when the backyard is fenced and totally familiar. A little boredom is a far smaller problem than a second trip to the operating table.

3. Ignoring the Cone

Nobody enjoys the cone, but letting your dog lick the incision is asking for trouble. Just a few seconds of determined licking can introduce bacteria or tug stitches loose.

If the hard plastic version turns into a nightly battle, ask your vet about a soft fabric collar, an inflatable donut, or a recovery suit instead. The goal is simply to keep the site protected — so whatever you do, don't abandon it altogether the moment your dog turns on the sad eyes.

4. Allowing Jumps and Slips

Hardwood, tile, and laminate become skating rinks for a wobbly post-op dog. One bad slip, or one hopeful leap onto the couch, can erase weeks of progress in a single second.

A few cheap fixes go a long way:

Lay down runners, rugs, or yoga mats over slick floors

Block staircases with a sturdy baby gate

Make the bed and sofa completely off-limits for now

On any surface you can't make it safe, support your dog's back end with a rolled towel or sling so the leg never takes a sudden hit.

5. Letting the Pounds Creep On

It's tempting to comfort a bored, recovering dog with extra treats — but added weight is brutal on a healing joint, and on the good leg that's quietly doing all the work right now.

This is where that other-knee risk really bites. A heavier dog leans harder on the healthy side, nudging up the odds of a second rupture down the road. Stick to measured meals, trade food rewards for attention and gentle enrichment, and keep portions honest even when the guilt-tripping stare kicks in at dinnertime.

6. Freelancing Meds and Rehab

Skipping pain medication because your dog "seems fine," or doubling a dose because they don't, are both genuinely risky. So is inventing your own physical therapy from random internet videos.

Follow the prescribed medication schedule exactly, and only do the rehab exercises your vet or a certified rehab professional has personally walked you through. Well-meaning guesswork — too much, too early, or simply the wrong movement at the wrong stage — tends to set healing back rather than speed it along.

7. Brushing Off Warning Signs

Most recoveries go smoothly, but problems are always easiest to fix when you catch them early. This is not the time to wait and hope it sorts itself out.

Call your clinic promptly if you notice:

A sudden refusal to bear weight after days of steady improvement

Swelling, heat, discharge, or a gaping incision line

A clicking or popping sound, or any sign of real, ongoing pain

If something simply feels off, phone in rather than waiting for the next scheduled check-up. You know your dog better than anyone, so trust that instinct.

The Short Version

Recovery from TPLO surgery is, more than anything, an exercise in patience. Nearly every setback traces back to the same root: doing too much, too soon, or quietly letting your guard down the moment your dog starts looking normal again. Keep things slow, contained, and consistent, and you'll give that repaired knee the best possible shot at a full, lasting comeback — and your dog plenty of happy, zoomie-filled years up ahead.