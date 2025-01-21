Winter Storm Warning: Wintry Weather Impacts Expected to Begin This Afternoon

The following is from the Town of Kiawah Island

Based on the latest briefing from the National Weather Service (NWS), the following details and precautionary measures are provided for the safety and preparedness of the community. A Winter Storm Warning and Cold Weather Advisory are currently in effect, with near record cold temperatures expected to impact the area throughout much of this week.

Precipitation will begin earlier than expected. Flurries are already occurring over parts of the Upstate and Central Savannah River Area. More significant snow will begin this afternoon.

The forecast has shifted to a more impactful winter storm for South Carolina, with precipitation heavier than previously expected.

The heaviest will still be along the Coastal Plain, though near the coast, sleet and freezing rain mixing in will limit snowfall totals.

A gusty breeze during and just after the storm will cause some blowing and drifting of the snow where it's heaviest.

Precipitation will end from Upstate to coast Wednesday morning, well before daybreak in the Upstate and by around 10 a.m. along the coast.

Roads will become hazardous over most of the state tonight and remain hazardous through Wednesday morning.

Afternoon melting and nighttime refreezing south of I-20 results in icy secondary roads and back roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and potentially again Thursday night and Friday morning.

Operational Updates

The Town is still operating under normal business hours and will remain open today until 4 p.m. Town Hall will be on a four-hour opening delay tomorrow. Tomorrow's hours of operation are weather-dependent and subject to change.

KICA’s Sandcastle and Beachwalker Center offices closed today at 1 p.m. KICA anticipates reopening facilities on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at noon, but this will depend on island and facility conditions. View modified operational hours here.

Freshfields: The Station will close this evening at 7 p.m. and will open tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. Harris Teeter will continue to operate under normal store hours. More details on store closures can be found here.

Beachwalker Park will close today at 3 p.m. and will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Latest Forecast

Wind Chills: Temperatures and wind chills will drop significantly, with the most dangerous conditions expected tonight, Wednesday, and Thursday. Wind chills could reach as low as 14°F, creating hazardous conditions for humans, pets, plants, and pipes.

Precipitation: Starting this afternoon, rain will transition into a sleet/snow mix in the evening, with snow continuing into early Wednesday morning. Total snowfall is expected to be 1-2 inches, with the greatest impact from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Hazardous Travel Conditions: Due to the low temperatures, roads will likely refreeze, making travel dangerous. We encourage all residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially between this evening and Wednesday morning.

Thursday’s Conditions: A low chance of freezing rain Thursday morning could prolong hazardous conditions.

Stay Safe and Prepared

Please continue to monitor all local weather updates and implement appropriate safety measures as this significant weather event approaches. Further updates will be provided as the forecast develops.

Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin.

Limit Unnecessary Travel: Travel may become unsafe due to icy roadway conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid driving and remain off the roads while conditions persist.

Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.

Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed.

Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.

Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources.

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here