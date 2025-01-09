Wintry Weather Continues to Move into the Lowcountry

The National Weather Service predicts that some areas of the Lowcountry could experience a brief period of wintry weather and rain tomorrow, Jan. 10, staring in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.
Please keep in mind the following safety precautions and preparations:
- Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin.
- Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.
- Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed.
- Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.
- Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources.
Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:
National Weather Service App:
Download Apple version here | Download Android version here
Live 5 First Alert Weather App:
Download Apple version here | Download Android version here
Charleston County Emergency Management App: