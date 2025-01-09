Wintry Weather Continues to Move into the Lowcountry

The National Weather Service predicts that some areas of the Lowcountry could experience a brief period of wintry weather and rain tomorrow, Jan. 10, staring in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

Please keep in mind the following safety precautions and preparations:

Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin.

Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.

Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed.

Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.

Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources.

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here