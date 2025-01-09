Wintry Weather Continues to Move into the Lowcountry

by

The National Weather Service predicts that some areas of the Lowcountry could experience a brief period of wintry weather and rain tomorrow, Jan. 10, staring in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

Please keep in mind the following safety precautions and preparations:

  • Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin. 
  • Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.
  • Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed. 
  • Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.
  • Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources. 

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here