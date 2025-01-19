Wintry Weather Impacts Expected to Start Early This Week

Based on the latest briefing from the National Weather Service (NWS), the following details and precautionary measures are provided for the safety and preparedness of the community.

Severe Cold Alert

A high-confidence forecast indicates bitterly cold temperatures will impact southeast South Carolina, with potential record lows Wednesday night. Wind chill conditions will be particularly dangerous from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, with values potentially reaching 8-15 degrees. The National Weather Service anticipates issuing Cold Weather Advisories and Extreme Cold Watches/Warnings.

Winter Storm System

A developing low-pressure system moving offshore will bring significant winter weather risks to our area. The most severe impacts are expected from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. While the specific precipitation type remains dependent on the system's track, the probability of accumulating winter precipitation continues to increase. Residents should prepare for potential snow, freezing rain, or sleet conditions.

Extended Hazard Warning

Following the winter weather event, temperatures will drop significantly Wednesday night into Thursday. This creates an elevated risk of black ice formation as wet surfaces refreeze, potentially affecting road conditions and commuter safety. Bridge users should exercise caution, as suspension bridge cables may accumulate ice with the potential for ice fall hazards.

Stay Safe and Prepared

The Town strongly encourages all residents to monitor local weather updates and implement appropriate safety measures as this significant weather event approaches. Further updates will be provided as the forecast develops.

Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin.

Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.

Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed.

Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.

Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources.

Download the following apps for live weather updates, safety resources and road alerts:

National Weather Service App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Live 5 First Alert Weather App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here

Charleston County Emergency Management App:

Download Apple version here | Download Android version here