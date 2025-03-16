LENS Foundation Invites the Community to Attend Neighborhood Block Party

Honest question for you…

How are we doing as an island community?

Are we thriving? Are we connected as neighbors? Are we creating a positive place to call home?

Let me start by saying that I love our island community!

We are truly blessed to live in such a beautiful place with so many great people—I like to say the islands are a wonderful place to live, learn, work, and play.

Our family moved here seven years ago, and my wife grew up on the Isle of Palms. We feel like island people. But even so, we recognize that as a community, we have areas where we can grow.

If there were such a thing as a “community scorecard” that allowed us to rate the health of our island community, what would your rating be? Zero to 10, with zero being awful and 10 being the best.

But where the scorecard would get real is with the next question:

“Rate your personal contribution to the health of this community—zero to 10, with zero meaning, ‘I am distant and uninvolved,’ and 10 meaning, ‘I am connected in the community and care for others.’”

What would you answer?

Positive and healthy communities exist because of the personal contributions of their residents. The scores on our community scorecard will improve when those of us who live, learn, work, and play on the islands foster a strong, connected community and embrace opportunities for growth.

What if I told you that taking a positive personal step was as simple as attending a neighborhood block party?

On Monday, May 12, starting at 5 p.m., the LENS Foundation is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party at Islander 71, featuring live music, entertainment, prize drawings, food, and more. This will be the best block party the islands have ever seen!

This LENS event is a fundraiser to benefit Isle of Palms police officers and firefighters and promotes one of LENS’s core values: neighborhood, represented by the "N" in LENS.

This event creates an opportunity to bring our community together—across all ages. (Yes, the block party is for ages 0 to 100!)

Sure, it’s just one event, but it’s also one opportunity to strengthen our community. Imagine the positive interactions, conversations, laughter, fun, and connections that can happen in just a few hours. Doesn't that sound great?

Would you consider attending? Your presence can make a real difference.

Let’s come together, enjoy one another, and be island neighbors. Hope to see you there!

Tickets for the fundraiser are $75 per person, and kids under 16 attend free with an accompanying parent. The ticket price covers all activities, food, and entertainment.

Find out more or purchase tickets at LENSIOP.org.

Paul Coleman serves as a member of the LENS Advisory Board, is an island pastor, and deeply loves the island community.