LENS Foundation IOP Expands Team, Welcomes New Members, and Launches Endowment Group

Expand Mitchell (Provided)

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation of Isle of Palms is excited to announce significant additions to their team, including three distinguished new members to our Advisory Board and the establishment of the LENS Endowment Group. These developments aim to bolster community support and safety initiatives.

Mark Mitchell, a veteran in customer service and real estate with Dunes Properties, has joined the LENS Foundation as deputy director and police liaison, complementing Rob Hauff, fire liaison. Mark’s extensive experience and leadership in community and real estate settings will be invaluable as the organization works to foster a safer, more connected community.

Lisa Ferguson, widely recognized for her outstanding advocacy at Sullivan's Island Elementary School, joins the Advisory Board. With a strong background in educational leadership, Lisa’s communication and problem-solving skills will enhance safety and educational outreach efforts in our neighborhoods.

Expand Ferguson (Provided)

Lexi Kinsaul, Southeast vice president of Delicato Family Wines, brings a blend of business expertise and a deep commitment to community service, inspired by her family’s history in law enforcement and firefighting. Her strategic planning skills will help LENS expand its impact on the Isle of Palms.

Additionally, the organization is proud to introduce the LENS Endowment Group, a new initiative designed to provide ongoing support for our police and fire departments. Esteemed community members Jarrett Kraeling and Myron Tucker will lead this effort, championing programs that strengthen first responders and community-driven initiatives.

“My involvement with the LENS Endowment Group offers a unique opportunity to contribute to our critical mission,” said Tucker. “We aim to rally our community around this endowment, ensuring robust support for impactful programs spearheaded by LENS.”

These strategic additions and the new endowment initiative highlight the organization’s commitment to making the Isle of Palms a safer, more inclusive place to live and visit.

For more information about the LENS Foundation, the LENS Endowment, or their team, visit LENSIOP.org or contact Ted Kinghorn at Kinghorn.Ted@gmail.com.