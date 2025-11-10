Letter to the Editor: Time to Put Sullivan’s Island’s Divisions Behind Us

I would like to extend my congratulations to both the incumbents and new members of council for their success in the Nov. 4 election. To my supporters — a huge thank-you. I wish everyone well and hope that the divisiveness shown by some during the campaign does not carry over into the functioning of our town government.

I thought we had collectively put to rest much of the divisiveness that affected this island four years ago, but it certainly resurfaced during the recent campaign. The personal attacks my family endured were uncalled for and below the standards of Sullivan’s Island. The behavior shown over the past six to eight weeks was more than enough to prompt my enthusiastic withdrawal from public service and return to private life.

That said, it has been my privilege to serve our town for the past four years. Collectively, we accomplished too many positives to list here, but the protections placed on cutting activities in our beloved maritime forest and breaking ground on the stormwater resilience plan certainly top the list.

To those committed to preserving the current protections of the maritime forest, I suggest you begin looking for new candidates and raising funds for the 2027 elections now. The money and win-at-any-cost drive behind the recent election will only increase with time. I am hopeful those who put the interests of Sullivan’s Island above their own will step forward.

All the best to you, Sullivan’s Islanders. Again, it has been an honor to serve you for the past four-plus years.

Scott Millimet