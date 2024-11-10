Live Longer Better: Kiawah Heart Holds Inaugural Event

Kiawah Heart, a newly founded nonprofit, held a launch event titled “Live Longer Better” on October 2. The mission of the organization is to promote optimal health and wellbeing through educational workshops and community engagement on Kiawah Island and surrounding areas.

The speaker was Margaret Brown, VP of Blue Zones, who cited statistics that show “Americans are less healthy and have lower life expectancy than residents of other wealthy nations, even though the U.S. spends more on health care than any other country.”

Blue Zones is a global initiative based on work by longevity expert Dan Buettner and National Geographic, who searched the globe to study the secrets of Blue Zone communities which have the highest percentage of people who live healthy lives to age 100. Common practices were found in diet, lifestyle, outlook and stress-coping strategies such as plant-based eating, regular physical exercise, an outdoor lifestyle and community connections. Blue Zones Project was founded to help other communities incorporate these findings.

Providing community and education around topics such as these are key pillars of Kiawah Heart’s mission. Kiawah Heart founder Katherine Pearce noted, “We are lucky to live in Kiawah Island, where it already looks like a Blue Zone. Information and connectedness around wellness can add a whole new level for those interested in healthful aging.”

Kiawah Heart aims to create a ripple effect of positive change through future events, workshops and community-driven programs focused on lifestyle medicine principles.

The next speaker in this series will be noted author, international lecturer and professor Maria Trozzi, a frequent guest on national TV. She will explore hidden opportunities that come with aging and map out a guide for all to find their best life in its second half. The event will be on November 18 at the Kiawah Island Sandcastle. The doors open at 4:30 p.m., and Professor Trozzi will speak from 5-6 p.m., followed by a Q&A and a mingle with wine by Sechy from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This event is open to people on Kiawah, Seabrook, Kiawah River Estates and Kiawah River. Details and information about the organization can be found at Kiawah-Heart.org.