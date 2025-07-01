Madeleine McGee Awarded Order of the Palmetto

Expand Credit: Together SC

Madeleine McGee, a Sullivan’s Island resident and the former president and CEO of Together SC, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto last month, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

The honor was presented to McGee on June 25 during Together SC’s Building Bridges gathering. She was joined by past board chairs, nonprofit leaders, staff, and longtime friends and colleagues who came together to celebrate her decades of leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing South Carolina’s nonprofit network.

McGee led Together SC (formerly SCANPO) from 2011 to 2024, overseeing its transformation from a small trade association into a dynamic, statewide nonprofit network of nearly 1,000 member organizations and countless partners. Founded in 1996 by 67 charter nonprofits and foundations, Together SC began as the South Carolina Association of Nonprofit Organizations to serve as the collective voice for the state’s nonprofit sector. Just one year later, it hosted its first Nonprofit Summit—now an annual gathering that brings together more than 650 nonprofit, philanthropic, and corporate leaders from across the state.

In 2017, the organization adopted the name Together SC to reflect the full network of “Allies for Good”—nonprofits, funders, businesses, and advocates united in their commitment to strengthen communities.

Today, Together SC leads the way in supporting nonprofit leaders, advocating for sound public policy, promoting best practices, and fostering collaboration—so all South Carolinians thrive alongside a vibrant, unified nonprofit network.

“Madeleine’s leadership has left a legacy of transformational impact,” said Dr. Shawn Edwards, Together SC board chair. “She strengthened nonprofit institutions—and more importantly—inspired and empowered the people who lead them.”

Prior to her role at Together SC, McGee served as president of the Coastal Community Foundation, where she expanded the foundation’s reach, grew annual grantmaking from $1 million to $8 million, and increased philanthropic assets from $11 million to $128 million. She also helped establish the Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation and the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation.

The Order of the Palmetto, presented on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster, honors McGee’s lifetime of service to South Carolina.

Since retiring from Together SC in 2024, McGee has continued to serve as board chair of the Charleston Horticultural Society, combining her passion for sustainable gardening and native plant preservation with community service.