O’Neil Re-Elected as Sullivan’s Island Mayor; Two Newcomers Join Town Council

Voters on Sullivan’s Island made their choices for town leadership in the Nov. 4 municipal election, re-electing Mayor Patrick O’Neil to another term and ushering in two new members to Town Council.

O’Neil, who ran unopposed on the ballot, secured 481 votes, or 54.17%, holding off a late write-in challenge from local resident Brian Hellman, who received 407 votes, or 45.83%.

In the race for three at-large Town Council seats, newcomers Melanie Burkhold and Laura Schroeder won alongside incumbent Justin Novak. Incumbent council members Scott Millimet and Gary Visser did not retain their seats.

The full results are as follows:

Town Council:

Laura Schroeder — 555 votes (23.01%)

Melanie Burkhold — 541 votes (22.43%)

Justin Novak (incumbent) — 485 votes (20.11%)

Scott Millimet (incumbent) — 413 votes (17.12%)

Gary Visser (incumbent) — 396 votes (16.42%)

Write-in — 22 votes (0.91%)

Mayor: