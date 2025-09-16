Public meeting on Sep. 23 to weigh in on red drum management

Anglers interested in the future of South Carolina’s red drum population will have an opportunity to provide input on potential management of the species at a two-part public meeting on September 23.

In 2024, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission published its regional red drum stock assessment, which found that the southern Atlantic red drum population has declined to unsustainable levels and that reductions in harvest are needed to rebuild the population. The Commission is now collecting feedback from coastal states on a new draft addendum to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Red Drum. Read more about the ASFMC component of the meeting here.

The meeting will also have a South Carolina-specific portion, during which South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) staff will summarize the South Carolina-only red drum stock assessment, which showed results similar to the regional study. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on a series of potential bag/boat/size limit combinations that are projected to achieve the necessary reduction in harvest.

This is a hybrid hearing; attendees can choose to come in person (SCDNR Marine Resources Center Auditorium, 217 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC) or virtually. If you are unavailable on September 23, you may submit written comments to ASMFC at any time and/or attend their all states virtual meeting on September 22. The webinar registration link is available here, and additional webinar instructions are below.

Red Drum Public Meeting Details

Tuesday, September 23

Hybrid Hearing

In-Person at SCDNR Marine Resources Center Auditorium, 217 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412

6:00 p.m. – ASFMC Public Hearings on Red Drum Draft Addendum II

7:00 p.m. – SCDNR South Carolina Red Drum Management

Webinar Instructions (from ASFMC)