Public Works Director Donnie Pitt retires after 25 years of service to Isle of Palms

The city is recognizing the career and contributions of Public Works Director Donnie Pitt, who is retiring after 25 years of dedicated service to the City of Isle of Palms.

Pitt’s leadership has had a lasting impact on the community. As Mayor Phillip Pounds said during an April City Council meeting, “I don’t think I’ve ever heard as many praises and compliments for a public works group than I have under your leadership.”

While Pitt’s departure marks the end of an era, city officials expressed confidence in the future of the department under incoming Director Robert Asero. Both Pitt and Asero began their careers with the city in the Recreation Department, and Pitt played a key role in mentoring Asero along the way.

Reflecting on that experience, Pitt said, “After observing Robert at the recreation department and watching him design and build the stormwater division, I knew he was the right choice.”

City officials encouraged residents to join in thanking Pitt for his years of service and wishing him well in retirement. Those who would like to share a note of appreciation can email hello@isleofpalms.gov.