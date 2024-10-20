40th Anniversary Alan Fleming Tournament is Another Record Breaker

Expand Seabrook Island Photography Club

This year’s 40th annual Alan Fleming Open Clay Court Championship, held earlier this month, welcomed a record-breaking 403 participants to Seabrook Island for an unforgettable weekend of high-level tennis competition. What began as a local senior tournament has evolved into a premier event with national and international significance, now recognized as both an International Tennis Federation (ITF) master point event and a USTA Level 1 and Level 3 sanctioned tournament. Players traveled from 27 states, including Washington, D.C., with five international competitors joining the ranks to compete in various singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories, with age brackets ranging from 30 to 80.

On this special anniversary, Parker Fleming, son of the tournament’s namesake, shared well wishes on behalf of the Fleming family. "Our father Alan would be so thrilled at how the tournament at Seabrook has grown and flourished. He loved the competition, but more importantly, he lived for the social side of tournaments and the opportunity to catch up with old friends. The tournament at Seabrook embodies Dad’s vision of having fun. Our family is proud and happy to see Dad’s memory living on through the Alan Fleming tournament at Seabrook."

Laura Ferreira, director of racquet sports at Seabrook, expressed her delight with the event’s success and extended heartfelt thanks to the many stakeholders who contribute to its prominence. "The Seabrook community has been instrumental in elevating the tournament’s prestige. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, committee members, and the countless volunteers whose efforts ensure that players return year after year. A special thank you to Kiawah for the use of their courts, which allowed us to accommodate this record number of participants."

A special congratulations to our Lowcountry neighbors who were victorious in their age divisions. Mary Hagood and Matthew Hane won the coveted gold ball in the Level 1 40 mixed doubles, and Clay Claibourne and his partner took the bronze ball in the 70 mixed doubles. Singles and doubles winners included Patrick Hieber (men’s 40 singles), Robert Adams (men’s 80 singles), Todd Hall (men’s 50 doubles), George Jarck (men’s 65 doubles), and Seabrook’s own Thomas Bunch, who partnered with Jeb Courtney from North Carolina to win the men’s 70 doubles title. Charlotte Hartsock won the women’s 55 singles division. Women’s doubles winners included Hannah Blatt and Ryan Reichel (women’s 30 doubles), and Suzie Peiffer with her partner from Georgia took the women’s 70-and-over title.

The Alan Fleming tournament has long been associated with charitable efforts, and this year’s event was no exception. Now organized under the newly formed SI Employee Assistance Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the tournament raised vital funds to support Seabrook Island employees, providing financial assistance to help them overcome barriers and achieve success. The tournament owes its success to the generosity of its sponsors, with special thanks extended to this year’s top sponsors, the McDaniel Family Foundation (Legacy sponsor) and Seabrook Island Real Estate (Diamond sponsor).

Chaired by Mary Anne Rayfield and Debbie Pickens, the Alan Fleming Tournament committee takes pride in the tournament’s outstanding reputation among nationally ranked tennis players. Participants continue to praise the beautiful Seabrook location and the gracious hospitality extended by the local community. The Friday night poolside party, featuring great food and lively music, was once again a highlight of the event. The tournament committee would like to extend a huge thank you to the more than 85 volunteers who provided support in the planning and execution of this year’s tournament.

As the 40th-anniversary celebration concludes, plans are already underway for the 2025 Alan Fleming Tournament, set for next October. Stay tuned for more information as details are confirmed.