A Festive Paddle

On select evenings this holiday season, Charleston County Parks is offering a terrific opportunity to view the Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park from a whole new perspective – while paddling a dragon boat.

As the sun goes down and the lights come on for the evening, participants will enjoy an on-the-water introduction to the ancient sport of dragon boating, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. They will also get an up-close and unique view of some of the most iconic light displays on the lake of James Island County Park.

Experience is not necessary. After the paddle is complete, guests will also enjoy a tasty hot chocolate and have the opportunity to enjoy the rest of their evening at the Holiday Festival of Lights.

Dates the dragon boat program will be offered are selected Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16 and 18.

Registration is required, and is available at this link. These programs are expected to sell out, so sign up today.

The program is offered for ages 10 and up. Ages 10-15 must be accompanied by a registered chaperone. Registration fees of $30 per person includes dragon boating and a day-of Holiday Festival of Lights admission. On-site registration will not be available.

The Holiday Festival of Lights will be open every evening to Dec. 31, 2024, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly. Millions of visitors have toured the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission at James Island County Park. Families will make magical, lasting memories as they drive along the three-mile display of glimmering lights through the park. Guests can also park the car and explore family attractions, shopping, and more.

For more information on the Holiday Festival of Lights, visit HolidayFestivalofLights.com.