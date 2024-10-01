Allegiance Flag Supply Launches "Flags for Heroes" Campaign to Celebrate Veterans

As Veterans Day approaches, Allegiance Flag Supply today announced the launch of its "Flags for Heroes" campaign, an initiative aimed at honoring the bravery and dedication of America’s veterans. Through this campaign, customers are invited to nominate deserving veterans for a chance to receive a free, 3x5 Allegiance Flag made here in the USA.

Starting October 1st, Allegiance Flag Supply, which recently announced the expansion of its Charleston County operations, will accept nominations for veterans who have demonstrated exceptional service to their country. A total of 100 veterans will be selected as recipients, and the winners will be announced on Veterans Day, November 11th.

To nominate a veteran, customers can visit Allegiance's website at https://www.showallegiance. com/pages/flags-for-heroes- giveaway and fill out a nomination form. Nominations should include the nominee’s name, branch of service, and a brief explanation of why they deserve to be honored. Submissions will be open until November 10th.

"We are deeply committed to supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Katie Lyons, Allegiance founder, "This campaign is a small way for us to show our appreciation and give back to the veterans who have given so much to us."