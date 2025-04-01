Anglers Rejoice: Spring Brings New Life to Local Waters

Expand Dani Cox from Mt. Pleasant with a redfish (Credit: Capt. Bennett)

Spring has arrived! With days full of sun and temperatures holding in the 70s, our fishery is rapidly changing with many new signs of life. Trout and flounder are entering the mix, and anglers now have several species to target instead of just spooky redfish. Bait is filling our waters, and the fish are hungry!

Redfish are no longer focused simply on preservation but are becoming predators again. Anglers should consider using artificial plastic lures that mimic baitfish. One good choice would be “jerk shad” lures, which have become very popular and are available in a wide variety of colors. I’ve been finding that silver hues have been working best, although I’ll occasionally throw a darker color when water clarity is poor.

Having woken from their winter slumber, the trout are active again. Fishermen should focus on grassy banks and oyster beds when targeting these fish. It’s time to break out the popping corks again. Try fishing a 3-inch D.O.A. plastic shrimp lure suspended two feet underneath a popping cork. The D.O.A. shrimp comes in several weights, but I prefer the 1/4-ounce model. The glow/gold color is a great choice.

Often considered our tastiest fish, flounder are a frequent target. We’ve been catching them mostly when fishing with mud minnows on the bottom or mud minnows under popping corks. You’ll need to focus on structures when targeting flounder. Old pilings and docks are good places to prospect. Remember that flounder will hug the bottom in hopes of ambushing their prey, so you’ll need to keep that bait down on or close to the bottom.

See you on the water!

