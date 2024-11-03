As Water Cools, Redfish Schools and Trout Bites Heat Up

Expand Rudkowski Family from Columbia holding a redfish (Credit: Capt. Geoff Bennett)

Fishing was great in October, and we can expect November to be just as good! Chilly nights remind redfish and trout that they’d better eat soon, or it will be a long few months ahead without food. Artificial lures have become very productive as natural bait leaves our waters. Take advantage of sunny days and go chase some fish!

As water temperatures decline, redfish have begun their seasonal phenomenon of forming large schools. Schools of 50 redfish will become common, and they can grow as large as 100 to 150 during the winter. These fish are more wary this time of year, and artificial lures can spook them. Instead of casting at the schools, we throw out as many as three lines with chunks of blue crab or mullet on No. 3/0 circle hooks and put the rods in holders. Eventually, the redfish will find your bait and bend your rods over with some astonishing hits!

For trout, artificial lures continue to work very well. Trout hang together, and when you catch one, there will likely be others in the immediate area. Lures in shades of gray and blue are performing the best when paired with a 1/4-ounce jighead. Remember to move your lure slower than usual as the fish slow down with the cooler water temperature. Try to touch the bottom with the jighead and wait until you feel the pull of a striking fish.

Popping corks are still great options for both trout and redfish. Live shrimp can be used again with the bait stealers gone. I attach a three-foot leader to the cork and a size 1 circle hook on the other end, with a split shot a foot above the hook. Cast along grass banks, over oyster beds, and at creek mouths, and watch for that cork to disappear! It can be challenging, but when the cork drops, reel as fast as you can and let the circle hook set itself naturally. A big hook set can sometimes rip your bait right out of the fish’s mouth.

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing providing light tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial and live bait fishing options with charters tailored to their desires. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit his website at charlestoncharterfishing.com or email him at captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.