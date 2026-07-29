Award-Winning Fleming Open Returns to Seabrook Island Oct. 6-11, 2026

Expand Seabrook Island Photography Club Credit: Jeffrey J. Davis

The 42nd annual Fleming Open returns to Seabrook Island Oct. 6-11, 2026, following significant recognition from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), which honored the tournament with its 2025 Tournament Recognition Award for outstanding player experience and satisfaction.

Building on that achievement, the Fleming Open's singles and doubles events have been elevated to a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Level 2-sanctioned tournament for 2026. Seabrook Island will welcome approximately 350 to 400 players from across the United States and around the world to compete in men's and women's age divisions ranging from 30 to 80, along with Level 1 ITF mixed doubles competition.

Tournament Director Laura Ferreira, director of racquet sports at Seabrook Island Club, coordinates the event in partnership with the USTA and Tournament Chair Mary Anne Rayfield, along with a dedicated team of Seabrook Island residents who volunteer their time and talents to support tournament operations.

"We're honored to welcome players from around the world back to Seabrook Island for another exceptional week of competition," said Ferreira. "The Fleming Open has earned a reputation for outstanding hospitality, first-class competition and an unmatched sense of community. Our volunteers are the heart of this tournament, and their dedication creates an experience that keeps players returning year after year."

Ferreira and Rayfield encourage Seabrook Island residents to become part of the tournament by volunteering. Opportunities are available throughout tournament week, and volunteers can register through the volunteer section of the tournament website.

Tournament organizers are also seeking sponsors to help make this year's event a success. Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels, each offering valuable promotional exposure and hospitality benefits. Businesses and individuals interested in supporting the tournament can learn more by accessing the sponsorship brochure on the tournament website.

A longstanding tradition of the Fleming Open is its commitment to giving back to the community. This year's designated beneficiary is Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization serving the Charleston area. Founded in 1978, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity is part of Habitat for Humanity International and is the third-oldest Habitat affiliate in the world. The organization works to eliminate substandard housing through the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of homes while providing education and resources that help families achieve long-term housing stability.

Serving communities throughout Charleston County — from James Island to Edisto — Sea Island Habitat for Humanity has built more than 350 homes and completed more than 500 critical home repairs during its more than 45 years of service.

Tournament registration is now open. The $170 entry fee includes participation in up to two events (up to two doubles events, one singles event and one mixed doubles event, subject to tournament rules), a commemorative tournament pullover and admission to the Friday evening celebration at the Seabrook Island Club featuring cocktails, dinner and music.

Whether you're a player, sponsor, volunteer or spectator, the 42nd annual Fleming Open promises an unforgettable week of championship tennis, community spirit and charitable giving. Spectator admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.flemingopen.net.