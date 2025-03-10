Barrier Island Earth Day 5K & Festival: Run, Relax, and Support Local Students

Ready for a fun Saturday full of fitness, nature, and good vibes? Join us on Saturday, April 26, 2025, for the Barrier Island Earth Day 5K Fun Run & Festival at St. Christopher Camp & Conference Center. It’s a morning to move, make memories, and make a difference!

Whether you're in for a run (or walk), or just want to hang out at the festival, this event is for everyone! The 5K takes you through some of Charleston’s most stunning coastal landscapes—maritime forests, salt marshes, dunes, and more. You’ll be surrounded by beauty while supporting a great cause!

Here’s what’s happening:

8:30 AM: 5K Fun Run kicks off

8:30 AM - 1:00 PM: Festival with food trucks, music, games, crafts, a silent auction, local vendors, and hands-on learning about our local ecosystems. Plus, meet some cool live animals!

Your participation helps fund scholarships for local students to experience Barrier Island’s environmental programs and become the next generation of environmental stewards.

How to Get Involved:

Run or walk the 5K

Attend the festival (or both!)

Donate or become a sponsor

Sign up now to register or learn more: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/ SeabrookIsland/ BarrierIslandEarthDay5K

Deadline for guaranteed race shirt: March 23, 2025.

Festival Registration: You can pre-register for the festival until April 25. After that, there will be a "price per vehicle" fee at the gate for those who want to join the festival but are not running

Please contact our race day coordinating staff at naturalist@stchristopher.org with any questions regarding the race, donations, sponsorships, or festival. We hope to see you there!