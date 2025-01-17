Bishop Gadsden Named Top 25 for “Best in Wellness” Awards

Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community is thrilled to announce its recognition as North America's #16 senior living community in the prestigious Beacon NuStep Wellness Awards by the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep. This honor showcases Bishop Gadsden's unwavering commitment to promoting wellness, health, and extraordinary living for all residents.

The Beacon Award celebrates organizations that cultivate an environment where wellness thrives and seniors live active, engaged lifestyles supported by their community. It awards the top 25 senior living communities for "pioneering the most effective strategies, staffing, environments, programs, and philosophies in nurturing a culture of wellness." This acknowledgment reinforces Bishop Gadsden's goals of prioritizing resident well-being through innovative programs and advancing wellness in every aspect of community life. The wellness team comprises certified personal trainers, each with a diverse skill set, allowing residents to engage in an array of fitness classes, from strength training to yoga to aquatic fitness and more.

“Bishop Gadsden envisions the wellness center as a space of positivity, encouragement, and discovery - fostering a culture where residents and team members feel empowered to embrace activities that align with their lifestyles while enhancing their health. This supportive environment is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our wellness team,” states Nathan Calhoun, Wellness Manager.

To expand wellness opportunities further, Bishop Gadsden has exciting plans for a comprehensive renovation of wellness facilities to begin this year. This remodeling will feature an expansive lap pool, perfect for aquatic fitness classes and recreational swimming. A completely redesigned wellness center will incorporate state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a versatile studio space, and expanded amenities tailored to our residents' needs and preferences. The enhanced space will allow for even more engaging programming, providing our residents with expanded group classes, one-on-one training opportunities, and wellness events.

Aaron Roop, Senior Vice President, states, “Bishop Gadsden’s investment in wellness reflects our commitment to empowering residents and team members to pursue personalized healthy living. The Beacon NuStep Wellness Award honors senior living organizations excelling in holistic wellness. Celebrating this recognition, we remain dedicated to expanding opportunities and setting a new standard for wellness through planned renovations and ongoing support of our community members.”