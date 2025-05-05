Bishop Gadsden Residents and Camp Road Middle School Students Set Sail in an Intergenerational Regatta

Expand Provided

Residents of Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community and students from Camp Road Middle School — located just one mile from Bishop Gadsden — are making waves together through a sailboat racing program that fosters teamwork, mentorship and intergenerational connection.

Sailing on Bishop Gadsden’s campus pond and at James Island County Park, the teams recently competed in their first race: the End of Semester Celebration Regatta for Middle Schoolers. They shared skills, laughter and a bit of friendly competition with Charleston Collegiate.

The event was a great success, with framed Top Performance Trophies awarded to the top five racers and Special Performance Trophies presented to the next five. For their first-ever race, the students impressed everyone with how well they handled their boats, while the residents felt proud to share their knowledge and excited to continue mentoring.

More than just a sailing event, the regatta highlighted the power of community and intergenerational connection. With the success of this first outing, both groups are eager to continue the partnership, strengthening bonds and building new traditions together.