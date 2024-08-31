Changes to blue crab laws coming in 2025

If you enjoy tossing a line or pot out for blue crabs, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) wants you to be aware of a few changes coming to the fishery in 2025.

The South Carolina Legislature recently passed a suite of changes to blue crab laws to help ensure the sustainability of the fishery. Most of the changes pertain to the commercial blue crab fishery and address ways to prevent overexploitation of the fishery, which remained largely unregulated in South Carolina over recent decades. The modifications will bring South Carolina’s laws on par with neighboring states, and commercial crabbers have been notified of the impending changes.

The following changes will impact recreational crabbers:

1. Recreational crabbers may harvest a limit of one bushel of crabs per person per day or two bushels per boat. Previously, South Carolina had no harvest limit. Research suggests that most recreational crabbers harvest well under a bushel of crabs daily.

2. All crab pots must have escape rings for undersized crabs; single-chambered crab pots must have at least one escape ring, while two-chambered pots must have two rings, at least one of which must be in the upper chamber. These vents/rings provide a means of escape for undersized crabs and other small marine animals. They were already required in commercial traps, and many recreational traps are already sold with escape rings standard. If you need to retrofit an older crab pot, plastic escape rings are available for <$1 at many tackle shops and are easy to install. Follow this tutorial to install your own escape vents.

3. Recreational crabbers may purchase an annual enhanced recreational crab trap endorsement ($5) to fish up to five crab pots. A recreational saltwater fishing license currently allows holders to fish up to two crab pots. For those individuals who like to crab for family and friends but do not intend to sell them commercially, this new endorsement will allow up to five crab pots per person.

These changes will take effect on July 1, 2025.

SCDNR biologists run numerous long-term studies of blue crabs in South Carolina to keep tabs on their health. (Photo: E. Weeks/SCDNR)

Crabbing Best Practices

Follow all existing laws , including observing the size limit for blue crabs (do not take crabs smaller than 5” wide from point to point) and returning all females with eggs to the water.

, including observing the size limit for blue crabs (do not take crabs smaller than 5” wide from point to point) and returning all females with eggs to the water. Regularly check your crab pots . Unattended or abandoned pots continue to catch and kill marine animals.

. Unattended or abandoned pots continue to catch and kill marine animals. Consider buying a recreational saltwater fishing license even if you don't fish or crab; license fees provide important funding for coastal research, education and enforcement.

For more information, email Marine@dnr.sc.gov.