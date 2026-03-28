Charleston Anglers Can Expect Stronger Bite as Temps Rise

Expand Picasa Andy Eisner and his family from Cincinnati, OH with a redfish (Credit: Bennett)

At the beginning of March, Charleston began to shed winter’s hold. Conditions improved noticeably, but two weeks of storms and wind slowed things down again. Redfish are available, and trout can be found if you work the right lures. Temperatures should rebound in April, and with warmer water, the fishing should improve as well.

The big winter schools of redfish are breaking up as these fish become more active. Switch to artificial plastics that mimic baitfish — jerk shad-style lures are a great choice and come in many colors. I’ve had the best results with silver and blue patterns; they produce even when the water is stained. Rig them with a 3/0 flutter hook for optimal action.

The trout bite should ramp up in April as water temperatures warm. Live bait under a popping cork remains a top tactic. Live shrimp are now available and offer a solid alternative to mud minnows. If you can cast-net finger mullet, use them under a cork — finger mullet under a popping cork is especially effective.

Flounder are on the feed. Target structure — docks, pilings and other bottom contours — using mud minnows on the bottom or under a popping cork. Keep your bait on or just above the bottom; flounder sit tight and ambush prey, so presentation in their strike zone is key.

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light-tackle charters. Clients can choose from a full menu of artificial, live-bait and fly-fishing options, with trips tailored to their preferences. U.S. Coast Guard-licensed and insured, Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call 843-324-3332, visit www.charlestoncharterfishing.com or email captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.