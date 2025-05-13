Charleston-Area Coast Guard Auxiliary Urges Recreational Boaters to Follow Safe Boating Practices

In the spirit of the upcoming National Safe Boating Week (May 17-23), members of the Charleston-area U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary remind all recreational boaters that safe boating is no accident. Whether you're heading out for a day of fishing, water sports, or cruising with the family, preparation and awareness can save lives.

“South Carolina's abundant waterways offer endless recreational opportunities. However, they also come with risks. In 2023, the state reported 156 recreational boating accidents, resulting in 23 fatalities and 65 injuries. These sobering statistics underscore the importance of adhering to safe boating practices,” said John Swink, Commander of Coast Guard Auxiliary District 7, Division 12.

“The Charleston-area Coast Guard Auxiliary offers multiple boating safety courses and free vessel safety inspections. We encourage all recreational boat operators and their families and friends who ride along to follow these critical boating safety tips: Stay safe. Stay prepared. Enjoy the water responsibly.”

Top Safe Boating Tips from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary:

Wear Your Life Jacket

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three out of every four recreational boating fatalities in 2023, and that 87 percent of those who drowned were not wearing a life jacket. Boating accidents often happen too fast to grab a stowed life jacket. That’s why boating safety advocates recommend that all boaters and passengers wear their life jackets at all times while on the water. Each life jacket should include a whistle to help rescuers locate you. Make sure each life jacket fits properly—especially for children—and follow your state’s age and use requirements. Remember, the best life jacket is the one you wear!

File a Float Plan

Let someone on shore know your plans. A proper float plan includes your boat description (with a photo), departure location, route, names and ages of passengers, and expected return time. Share this information via text or email with a reliable friend or family member who can raise the alarm if you’re overdue. Make sure the float plan includes the telephone number of the nearest Coast Guard facility. To report an emergency to Coast Guard Sector Charleston, contact 843-740-7050.

Stay Connected

Many boaters rely on cell phones for emergencies, but without waterproof protection, those phones could become useless—use a waterproof pouch. Consider carrying a satellite-linked Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) and Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) in areas with limited cell coverage. If you have a marine radio, always monitor channel 16 for emergencies broadcasts.

Know Your Fire Extinguishers

Fire extinguishers must be marine-grade, Coast Guard-approved, and functional. Disposable units are good for 12 years from the manufacture date (stamped on the bottom), while rechargeable types require annual inspections by a National Fire Prevention Association technician. Check your vessel’s hull length for the required number and type of extinguishers.

Plan Ahead for Emergencies

Have a recovery plan in case someone falls overboard—especially if you're boating solo. Always wear your engine cut-off switch and consider having a second one onboard. Have damage control and first aid kits on board, and make a plan in case the operator is incapacitated.

Pack a Ditch Kit

Always be prepared to abandon ship. Even kayakers should carry a basic emergency kit with survival, safety, and signaling gear in case of a capsize or stranding.

Check Your Visual Distress Signals

Visual distress signals are a key component of your boat's safety equipment. Ensure flares, SOS lights, an orange flag, and other visual signals are up-to-date and functional. Only use them when someone can see or hear your distress signal—good judgment is key.

Sound Off Safely

Verify your horn, whistle, or bell is in working condition before leaving the dock. Vessel hull length determines what kind of device is required.

Mind Your Lights

Recreational vessels must display proper navigation lights, bow to stern, from sunset to sunrise and during limited visibility. Always ensure the lights are working before leaving the dock, even if it’s daylight. Also, reduce onboard lighting at night to protect the operator's night vision and prevent collisions.

Monitor the Weather

Check the forecast and HDAL charts before you go—and continuously monitor the weather throughout your trip. Conditions can change quickly on the water, especially in the Lowcountry.

Take a Safe Boating Class

A boating safety course is crucial for anyone planning to operate a boat, as it provides the knowledge and skills necessary to safely navigate and operate a vessel, potentially saving lives and preventing accidents.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a wide range of boating safety courses. Follow this link to find a nearby in-person course: https://cgaux.org/boaHnged/class_finder/index.php

The Auxiliary also offers free Vessel Safety Checks for boats or paddlecraft and related equipment for compliance with federal and state safety requirements. Follow this link to schedule a safety check: https://wow.uscgaux.info/i_want_a_vsc/index.php

About the Charleston-area Coast Guard Auxiliary

The Charleston-area Auxiliary is comprised of two flotillas: Flotilla 12-6 East Cooper and Flotilla 12-8 Charleston, with over 100 total members.

While our primary mission is recreational boating safety, Charleston-area auxiliarists actively serve as a force multiplier for the local Coast Guard community. Every day our local Auxiliarists can be found engaging in a broad range of activities such as safety and security surface patrols, radio watchstanding, air operations, quarterdeck watchstanding on local cutters, and culinary support.