Charleston Business & Brews Event to Feature SC State Rep. Mark Smith

The next Charleston Business & Brews event will be held on Tuesday, September 10th at New Realm Brewing on Daniel Island with South Carolina State Representative Mark Smith, U.S. Cannabis Council Executive Director Ed Conklin and SC Compassionate Care Alliance Executive Director Jill Swing. This free event runs from 5 pm to 7:30 pm and is open to the public.

Guests can expect a casual networking happy hour setting with complimentary hors d'oeuvres and door prizes. Each gathering has a 10-to-15 minute presentation by a local community leader, and the speaker typically takes questions from attendees afterwards.

Click here for more information.

New Realm Brewing is located at 880 Island Park Drive.