Charleston Collegiate School to Host 11th Annual Run Like The Devil Fall Festival at Kiawah River

Charleston Collegiate School today announced its 11th annual Fall Festival at Kiawah River, featuring the Run Like the Devil 5K and Fun Run, on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families and friends are invited to enjoy a vendor village with local makers and goods, classic fall festival games, live music, beer and wine, food trucks and more. The 5K race is chip-timed. Pets are welcome but must be leashed at all times.

With more than 2,000 acres of picturesque land, Kiawah River offers festival attendees and race participants unmatched views of the season-changing leaves in the Lowcountry. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP online prior to the event.

Check-in for the Run Like the Devil race opens at 9 a.m., with the 5K trail run starting at 10 a.m. and the fun run at noon. All proceeds support Charleston Collegiate School’s annual fund. Pre-registration is required to participate in the Run Like the Devil 5K and Fun Run. Register by Oct. 3 to secure a T-shirt. Registrations received after Oct. 3 are not guaranteed a shirt.

Registration options:

General admission/Fall Festival attendee only — Free

5K run/walk — $50

1K fun run — $35

Lazy Devil (buy a race day T-shirt and support CCS) — $25

“Charleston Collegiate School is excited to welcome our community and friends to the 11th annual Run Like the Devil 5K and Fall Festival at Kiawah River,” said Lori Atkinson, head of development at CCS. “This beloved tradition is more than just a day of fun and school spirit. It directly supports the CCS Fund. Every dollar raised strengthens our operational budget and helps us continue providing an exceptional education for our students. We can’t wait to celebrate with you at this milestone event.”

“The Run Like the Devil 5K and Fall Festival has become one of the highlights of our year,” said Andy Gyves, head of school. “It’s an opportunity for our students, families and friends to come together in celebration while also strengthening the future of CCS. We are excited to welcome the community to Kiawah River again this year and continue growing this tradition.”

Registration is now open. For more information and to register, visit the ticket website.

To get involved as an event partner or to donate, contact Lori Atkinson at latkinson@charlestoncollegiate.org.