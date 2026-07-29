Charleston Fishing Report: August Brings Strong Inshore Bite

Expand Dwight Miller from Charlotte, NC (Provided)

August brings warm temperatures, but it also delivers fantastic action on the water. To maximize your success, plan your outings around the early morning or late evening, when fish are most active. By tailoring your tactics to low-light hours and choosing the right setups, you can beat the heat and stay on a steady bite all month.

When starting at first light, topwater lures are your best option. Plan to arrive at your spot just as the horizon begins to brighten. In the dawn shadows, fish aggressively target surface disturbances, mistaking the rhythmic walk of a topwater plug for a struggling baitfish. This approach is particularly effective for both redfish and trout. For maximum action, tie on a Heddon Super Spook Jr. in chartreuse and black or red and white.

Popping corks are a reliable producer all day, regardless of the tide phase. They offer unmatched versatility and will draw strikes from nearly every inshore species, including trout, redfish, flounder, ladyfish and sharks. Using a weighted popping cork helps maximize casting distance. Tie an 18- to 24-inch fluorocarbon leader from the cork to a No. 1 circle hook, then bait it with live shrimp, mud minnows or realistic artificial shrimp. When the cork goes under, simply reel until you feel the weight of the fish before lifting your rod tip. No hard hookset is required.

When the sun reaches its peak, the shark bite stays red hot. Sharks remain aggressive even in the afternoon heat. To combat persistent bait stealers, rig a whole live menhaden on a 7/0 circle hook. Inshore waters are currently holding plenty of sharpnose, bonnethead and blacktip sharks. As an added bonus, soak these big baits long enough and you just might hook a trophy bull redfish.

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light-tackle charters. Clients can choose from a full menu of artificial, live-bait and fly-fishing options, with charters tailored to their preferences. A U.S. Coast Guard-licensed and insured captain, Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for anglers of all skill levels and ages.

For more information, call Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit www.charlestoncharterfishing.com or email captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.