Charleston Moves’ 8th Annual Pedal & Panache Set for 11/7

Charleston Moves’ 8th Annual Pedal & Panache, presented by McKnight Law Firm, is on Thursday, November 7 from 6-9 pm. The celebration will feature live entertainment by Aisha Kenyetta and Friends, outstanding food and beer from Edmund’s Oast, specialty wines from Graft, and a silent auction, all set in the lush courtyard of Edmund's Oast.

Tickets gain you access to an exceptional party, while directly powering Charleston Moves’ advocacy for multi-modal infrastructure and policy wins across Charleston County. Some recent victories include:

expansion of the network with five miles of new multi-use paths across Charleston County;

advancing the Ashley River Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge, the first cable-stayed pedestrian swing bridge in the country;

and supporting the installation of our region's first bike box in Mount Pleasant.

The nonprofit’s online silent auction is open now through November 7 at 10 pm. Folks can place bids on 18 unique and highly-curated packages that offer a little something for all interests, activity levels and ages. You do not have to be at the event to win. New this year, Charleston Moves has introduced two additional packages that allow supporters to directly fund targeted advocacy efforts.

Pedal & Panache is Charleston Moves’ largest annual fundraiser, and the organization looks forward to celebrating their 2024 milestones with the community. All event proceeds support the organization’s activities and programs, in support of their mission.