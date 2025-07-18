Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Announces Eclectic Art & Music Event

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL®) is proud to announce the inaugural Art Serenade, a vibrant one-day festival celebrating the rich intersection of classical music and visual art, to be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Park Circle Community Center in North Charleston.

This exciting new initiative by the CSOL promises to engage both longtime supporters and new enthusiasts of music and art. Throughout the day, guests will enjoy captivating performances by professional musicians and have the unique opportunity to interact with artists, who will create original works live during the event. These artworks will be available for purchase

“Our goal is to create a dynamic and welcoming space where the community can experience the power of live music and visual art together,” said Gail Corvette, CSOL President. “Whether you’re a devoted patron of the arts or discovering classical music for the first time, the Art Serenade offers something truly special.”

Highlights of the Art Serenade include:

Live classical music performances by Charleston Symphony musicians and guest artists, including winners of CSOL scholarships

On-site creation of original artworks by talented local visual artists

Opportunities to meet and engage with musicians and artists

Interactive Instrument Petting Zoo where kids of all ages can play musical instruments

Art sales benefiting both the artists and the CSO and the CSOL’s scholarship and educational programs

Delicious offerings from local food and beverage vendors

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, supporting the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and music scholarships to nurture the next generation of musicians.

Event Details: