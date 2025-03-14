Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Announces Exclusive Spring 2025 Pop-Up House Tour

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) is excited to introduce the Spring 2025 Pop-Up House Tour, a unique and exclusive opportunity to explore one of Charleston’s historic homes—all while supporting the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.

Unlike traditional house tours, this event adds an element of mystery and adventure! The exact date, location, and time of the tour will remain a secret until revealed through a series of clues, released every Monday and Friday in March on CSOL’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The much-anticipated tour will take place in mid-April.

How It Works:

Follow CSOL on Facebook & Instagram for weekly clues.

Solve the clues to uncover the date, location, and details of this exclusive tour.

Once revealed, secure your spot to explore a hidden gem in Charleston’s historic landscape.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Charleston Symphony and Music Scholarships, helping to sustain music and arts education in the community.

Join us for an exciting, one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates Charleston’s stunning architecture while making a meaningful impact on the arts. Don’t miss out on the fun—start gathering clues and prepare to unlock the mystery!

For more information, visit www.csolinc.org and follow #CSOLPopUp and #PopUpClues on social media.