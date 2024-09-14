Charleston Veterinary Referral Center Breaks Ground on Major Expansion

Charleston Veterinary Referral Center (CVRC) today announced the groundbreaking of a significant expansion project aimed at enhancing its ability to serve patients and the community. This momentous event will take place in fall 2024, marking the beginning of a transformative year-long journey. Over the next year, CVRC will double its current facility size from 16,000 square feet to an impressive 32,000 square feet.

This expansion will introduce new capabilities, additional parking, and an increased capacity to provide care for more pets, further cementing their commitment to excellence in pet care.

“Our mission has always been to provide the highest standard of veterinary care, and this expansion is a testament to our dedication to that mission,” said Holly Williams, Hospital Director at CVRC. “With the increased space and new capabilities, we will be able to offer an even greater level of service to our clients and their pets.”

The expansion will include state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, ensuring that CVRC continues to be at the forefront of veterinary medicine. The additional space will also allow for more specialized services and a greater ability to handle emergencies, making CVRC an even more vital resource for the Charleston pet community.

Key features of the expansion include:

New Capabilities: Advanced medical equipment and specialized treatment areas.

Increased Parking: More parking spaces to accommodate our growing number of clients.

Enhanced Service Capacity: The ability to serve more pets with expanded facilities and staff.

The groundbreaking ceremony this fall marks the beginning of this exciting new chapter for CVRC, with construction set to be completed within the next year. CVRC remains committed to providing unparalleled care and service to our patients and their families.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community,” said Williams. “This expansion is not just about growing our physical space; it’s about growing our ability to care for the pets and people who rely on us.”

For more information about the expansion and updates on the progress, visit CharlestonVRC.com.