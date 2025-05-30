Charleston Waters Teeming with Action as Summer Species Arrive

Expand Steve and Eli Hudzik from Charlotte, NC (Credit: Capt. Geoff Bennett)

Weeks of sunny weather and warm temperatures have brought our fishery to life. Bait is everywhere, and eager fish are chasing it down. Anglers now have a wide array of options as seasonal species arrive to complement the traditional targets of redfish and trout.

Fishing for redfish remains highly productive. Blue crab fished on the bottom is especially effective. Remove the shell and legs from a blue crab and cut the body in half. Put a size 3/0 circle hook through the hole where the flipper fin used to be, and make sure the hook point is exposed. There’s no need to hold the rod—place it in a holder. Once the rod starts to bend, don’t touch it until the drag starts screaming!

As for trout, it’s more of the same. Popping corks remain the go-to setup. Mud minnows and live shrimp are both producing good results. Creek shrimp are now large enough to net and use. If small fish keep picking at your live shrimp, switch to a D.O.A. 3-inch artificial shrimp. The Glow/Gold Rush Belly color has been particularly effective.

Anglers targeting flounder have reported strong numbers. Work mud minnows or finger mullet along the bottom near structures. Move the bait gently, and when you think you’ve got a bite, pause a few seconds before setting the hook. We’ve also had good luck picking up flounder with mud minnows under a popping cork.

My favorite summertime fish is the ladyfish. With rising water temperatures, ladyfish are filling our waters. These exciting fish readily take bait under a popping cork and will make your drag sing. Their acrobatic jumps and hard runs make them a blast to catch. You’ll often find them in the same spots where trout are found.

See you on the water!

