Chasing the Milky Way: Folly photographer Christine Jones visits Seabrook

Folly Beach local Christine Jones has been an avid photographer for over 15 years with special interests in astrophotography, wildlife, landscape, infrared, surf photography and urban decay. She’s been published in numerous magazines, and her photos have won several awards, including honors at the North Charleston Art Fest and the Coastal County Fair.

In her presentation, she will discuss:

Picking the right date and time, phase of moon and location for achieving captivating photos of the Milky Way.

Planning and executing a Milky Way mission – which equipment, which camera settings and how to set up and shoot for results which are well worth leaving the house in the middle of the night for.

Post-processing tips to make your images really pop.

You can see a portfolio of her work at christineu-jones.pixels.com or on Instagram as @photosbycujones or @follysurfphotography .

This presentation will appeal to photographers of all levels, even if you’ve never attempted to take a night sky image. Jones has also graciously offered to guide us on a Milky Way mission beneath our beautifully dark Seabrook Island North Beach sky on March 1, weather cooperating. We hope you can join us on February 20 for the workshop.

Date: Thursday, February 20

Location: The Lake House at Seabrook

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for SIPC Members, $5 for SI Birders Members, Guests $10 Donation

Access: Non-residents, please email seabrookislandphotographyclub22@gmail.com to arrange a gate pass.