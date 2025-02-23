Citizenserve will serve everyone on Seabrook with with speed and ease

There’s a new sheriff in town! Well, not really, but there is a new system for licensing, permitting, code enforcement and short-term rental submissions for the Town of Seabrook Island. The software is called Citizenserve, and, along with being brand new, it will also operate completely online and serve as a hub for various town processes and management.

Seabrook Island’s License and Permit Official Nichole Nettles presented an update on the system at the January 28 Town Council meeting.

As the project lead for the development and implementation of Citizenserve, Nettles said that the “go live” date is the end of March for the business license applications, zoning permits and short-term rental applications. She added that the Town of Kiawah Island also uses Citizenserve, which means that the contractor they are working with is familiar with the area and similar processes.

All of the new short-term rental applications will be done on the Citizenserve. Nettles said that at first, they wanted everyone to transition over to the new system, but that they would allow for the paper process down the road.

“We know there will be a learning curve,” she said. “We know we have to give them grace with transitioning over.”

Citizenserve allows users to apply and pay online. Seabrook Island staff can then review everything online as well. Nettles noted that going online will eliminate duplicate entries and save staff time.

She also plans to hold several meetings with rental owners and property management companies to go through Citizenserve and any changes in the ordinance and in permitting.

The business license year runs from May 1 through April 30. Renewal notices are mailed to existing businesses on an annual basis. Business licenses must be renewed by April 30 of each year. Business licenses are required for short-term rental permits. Short-term rental applications must be submitted with the business license application. Commercial vehicles are required to display a town business license decal at all times. More information on business licenses can be found at .townofseabrookisland.org/business-licenses.html.

And more information on business licenses through Citizenserve can be found at citizenserve.com/municipal-software-solutions/business-licensing-software/.

Like the business license year, short-term rental permits also run from May 1 to April 30. Some changes to the short-term rental regulations were approved and will go into effect on May 1, 2025. The changes are reflected in the Zoning and Ordinance Amendments, which is Ordinance 2024-06; the Map Amendment for Short-Term Rental Overlay, which is Ordinance 2024-07; and Amendments to Business License Ordinance, which is Ordinance 2024-08.

More information on short-term rentals can be found here at townofseabrookisland.org/str.html, and more information on building permits can be found at.townofseabrookisland.org/building-permits.html.

To read about zoning permits, visit townofseabrookisland.org/zoning-permits.html.

Lastly, for more general information on Citizenserve, visit citizenserve.com.