City of Charleston Announces New Johns Island Recreation and Aqautics Facility

The City of Charleston today announced a brand-new Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility, set to be built in the heart of Johns Island. The city says this multi-million-dollar project will provide "a state-of-the-art facility" for residents, featuring sports and recreational programming for all ages.

Mayor William Cogswell emphasized that this project is "fundamental for enhancing the quality of life on Johns Island."

"The more amenities we can offer to Johns Island residents, the more pressure we can take off our infrastructure," Mayor Cogswell said. "This will ease burdens on families, reduce traffic congestion, and make daily tasks more convenient."

This project will be funded through the Parks Referendum, which was approved by voters in 2023.

District 3 Councilmember Jim McBride, who has been a strong advocate for increasing resources for Johns Island residents, has joined Mayor Cogswell on a selection committee that will eventually choose a construction manager for the project.

A more detailed timeline of permitting and construction will be announced after the selection process of a Construction Manager at Risk is chosen.