Dive into Holiday Fun at the South Carolina Aquarium

Beginning November 29, guests at the South Carolina Aquarium will enjoy festive fun, including visits from Santa, special animal programs and more. Kids can even drop off letters for Santa in the Aquarium’s North Pole mailbox and complete a scavenger hunt to receive a prize.

Dive shows featuring underwater elves will be happening daily within the deepest saltwater tank in North America, the Great Ocean Tank. Guests will encounter thousands of animals as they walk through galleries decorated for the season. Guests can also meet animals up close during daily animal encounters.

Santa will be at the Aquarium on weekends this December. Guests can reserve a time to meet Santa between 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. Guests wishing to meet Santa must have a general admission ticket or member entry reservation to the Aquarium. Professional photos will be available for purchase.

Guests can “Feed the RAY-ndeer” in The Shallows as they give the cownose rays a fishy snack from 10:15 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, while supplies last. Feeding vouchers can be purchased for $5 at Admissions or the Information Desk.

And for those looking for holiday shopping ideas, check out the Aquarium's Gifts that Give Back, a curated guide featuring items that are sustainable in nature and support the Aquarium directly. A portion of proceeds from every gift on the list goes directly toward fulfilling the Aquarium’s mission, including caring for sick and injured sea turtles, providing education programming for students and continuing critical conservation work throughout the state.

For more information on holiday fun at the South Carolina Aquarium, visit scaquarium.org/holidays

The South Carolina Aquarium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with the last entry at 3:30 p.m. The Aquarium is open seven days a week with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, December 25 and a half day on December 24 (open 9 a.m.–noon). Annual Aquarium membership with unlimited visits starts at $99. For more information, call (843) 577-FISH (3474) or visit scaquarium.org.