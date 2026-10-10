Effects From Isaias in SC

Key Points:

× The worst of Isaias will pass well to our west this weekend, but South Carolina will still see some impacts: Downpours will cause isolated flooding, especially in the Upstate and near our coast. It will turn windy later tonight and remain windy through Saturday. No widespread damaging winds are forecast, but local gusts up to around 40 mph are possible in the Upstate, and coastal areas may see gusts of 40-45 mph. Those gusty onshore winds will cause coastal flooding near both high tides on Saturday. The morning high tide will cause the worst flooding. There will be a risk of isolated tornadoes: Late tonight for some of the coastal Lowcountry. Spreading northward over the state during Saturday. Over most of the state Saturday night. Over eastern parts of the state Sunday, mainly in the afternoon.



Isaias has strengthened and is now a Category 3 major hurricane over the northern Gulf. It will likely weaken as it approaches landfall near Pensacola, Florida tonight, but will likely be a Category 2 hurricane when the center comes ashore around midnight.

There are a few changes to the effects here in South Carolina from earlier thinking. We'll get a small dose of all four tropical cyclone hazards: wind, rain, coastal flooding and a tornado risk. However, let me repeat this for the benefit of those still shell-shocked in the Upstate:

This won't be anything like Helene. Not even close!

First, the rain. That's going to be our most significant impact. Isaias will throw moisture into a warm front lifting northward through the state tonight and Saturday. Coastal areas will get an added shot of moisture that Isaias will pull from a tropical wave now over South Florida, Cuba and the western Caribbean Sea.

The heavy rain will be beneficial—we're still in a drought over most of the state—but it will be heavy enough to cause flooding in spots. Saturday and Saturday night will bring the greatest concern for flooding-rain risk, with coastal areas and the northern Upstate as the primary areas of concern.

The Weather Prediction Center's Excessive Rainfall Outlooks indicate our

flash flooding risk through Saturday.

It will turn windy later tonight as the front moves in. Coastal areas and the Upstate will also see the strongest winds, though damaging winds are unlikely except in any thunderstorms embedded in the rain. Peak gusts will be 35-40 mph in the Upstate, though high spots along the state line could see much stronger winds. Along the coast, peak gusts will be 40-45 mph. The Grand Strand has the best chance to see winds gusting over 40 mph. In between, peak gusts will be 30-35 mph. Again, winds can be locally stronger in any thunderstorm.

Those strong winds will come from the east to southeast, resulting in a risk of coastal flooding from the onshore flow. We're likely to see flooding at both the morning and evening high tides along our coast on Saturday. The morning high tide should be the worse of the two. Rain is likely at high tide, which always worsens tidal flooding, and a downpour at high tide is the last thing we want. We may have major flooding around the Charleston area Saturday morning; that area is most vulnerable to coastal flooding.

Forecast tidal water levels for the Charleston Harbor Tide Gauge through the weekend; the highest water is expected to occur Saturday morning.

As is common with tropical cyclone situations, isolated tornadoes are possible through this weekend. It will begin later tonight in the Lowcountry and spread northward on Saturday. The greatest risk will be over the Lowcountry, Midlands and Central Savannah River Area Saturday afternoon and night. There is also concern for Sunday over the eastern part of the state, but it will depend on how much cloud cover we have. If it's sunnier, then it gets warmer, and so the thunderstorms would be stronger. The Pee Dee has the best chance to warm up enough for severe storms.

Isaias's remains will move away Sunday night, and Monday looks like the first of a stretch of warm, dry days. A high-pressure area will likely remain in control of our weather through Friday, bringing sunshine each day. Highs will mainly be in the lower 80s Monday, then mostly in the mid-80s Tuesday through Friday. Our next chance for rain will come next weekend from a cold front leading cooler air into our part of the country.

Be sure your storm preps are in place and visit hurricane.sc if you need prep advice.