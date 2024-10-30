Empowering Families with Autism: The Inspiring Mother and Mission Behind Just Bee

In a heartfelt conversation, Layla Luna, founder of the nonprofit Just Bee, shared the deeply personal story behind her organization’s mission to foster inclusive, sensory-friendly spaces for families affected by autism. Luna’s journey began with her son Rio’s autism diagnosis in 2010—a life-altering moment that sparked her commitment to transform public spaces and everyday experiences for individuals with autism and their families. For Luna, the mission is simple yet profound: to create a world where everyone can “Just Bee” themselves, free from barriers.

“It’s not about the disabilities; it’s about the possibilities,” says Just Bee founder Layla Luna. “And I don’t believe you should change the child or adult to fit the environment. We can change the environment to fit the child or adult.”

Through Just Bee, Luna has launched initiatives that are creating real change. A cornerstone of the organization’s work is a specialized training program developed in partnership with Dr. Diane Cullinane, a developmental pediatrician board-certified in pediatrics and neurodevelopmental disabilities, that equips businesses to welcome neurodivergent individuals with sensitivity and understanding. By transforming local businesses into inclusive spaces, Luna and her team hope to shift societal perceptions and create a community that embraces all abilities.

“There’s always something a business can do to be more inclusive, to be DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) compliant for neurodiverse individuals,” Luna said. “There are things that we can do as a community so that our friends and family members on the spectrum don’t feel like they have no place in this world.”

In addition to creating welcoming spaces, Luna’s advocacy has reached the legislative level. Alongside Rep. Kathy Landing, she worked to establish Rio’s Law (Section 56-3-7100), a groundbreaking law authorizing the DMV to issue special “Autistic and Neurodivergent” license plates to vehicle owners who are autistic or neurodivergent or are parents of autistic or neurodivergent children in South Carolina.

This law aims to reduce sensory overload episodes that autistic individuals may experience during a traffic stop. Passed unanimously in just six months, Rio’s Law stands as a beacon of hope and protection for families with autistic members, ensuring that interactions with law enforcement are safe and informed.

Luna recalls a situation where her son had a strong negative response to the overstimulation that comes with being pulled over by law enforcement, such as flashing lights, sirens, and a stranger approaching the vehicle.

“Being pulled over is already very scary. Imagine adding autism and sensory overload—it can prompt meltdowns. If a cop doesn’t understand what’s going on, it can get unsafe very fast.” Luna added, “These plates will let law enforcement know immediately that someone in that car is on the spectrum and to turn off sirens, turn off lights, and approach calmly.”

Through Just Bee, Luna also helped secure Mount Pleasant’s recognition as an autism-friendly city. Working with Mount Pleasant’s Mayor Will Haynie, she implemented sensory-friendly spaces and training for businesses, making Mount Pleasant a model of inclusivity for neurodivergent families—a model she hopes neighboring areas will soon follow.

Luna’s vision extends beyond inclusivity; it reaches into community and economic growth. By fostering “autism-friendly tourism,” she aims to encourage families who often feel excluded from traditional travel opportunities to explore and enjoy welcoming destinations.

In a survey conducted by Autism Travel, 87% of autistic families avoid vacations due to unaccommodating environments, while 93% would consider traveling to autism-friendly spaces.

“There were 32 million trips taken last year with autistic individuals, not including the 87%,” Luna said. “Imagine if you brought that number and the 87% to Charleston businesses because they are autism-friendly. It’s a win-win for impacted families as well as the local economy.”

At every step, Luna’s dedication and advocacy are making a difference. In partnership with local organizations, Just Bee has created family-centered events, including a recent sensory-friendly Halloween celebration at Boone Hall Plantation, embodying a spirit of acceptance and belonging.

Rooted in a mother’s love, Luna believes that meaningful change starts in the heart and inspires action across the community. Her vision calls on everyone—from business owners to public leaders—to join in building a world where families affected by autism are not only accommodated but embraced.

“If you’re passionate about something, you can move mountains,” Luna said, reflecting on Just Bee’s accomplishments so far. “I’m leading with my heart, and I’m finding that people are listening. But we have so much more work to do. This is just the beginning.”

For more information, visit justbeethechange.com. Download the Just Bee App for free to start finding autism-friendly businesses near you.