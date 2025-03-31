Enhanced Monday Update

Key Points:

We continue to see a level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms for much of South Carolina, though the area is slightly smaller than before.

The primary concern is damaging wind, which will be more widespread than we usually see with severe storms.

A few isolated tornadoes can occur with the storms.

A few spots may also see damaging hail.

If you have not yet done so, review your severe weather action plan ahead of the storms so that you and your family know what to do when storms affect your area.

The severe weather forecast for this afternoon and evening only has minor changes. We remain at risk of seeing a line of thunderstorms move through and cause damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, and hail. The tornado risk is down slightly for parts of the state, and so the Storm Prediction Center has slightly shrunk the level 3 of 5 "Enhanced" risk area, with the rest of the state at level 2.

A weather radar composite shows the line of thunderstorms barreling through Alabama and into Georgia as of late morning.

Weather radar composite shows thunderstorms marching through Alabama this morning.

Image Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

The line of storms is moving a bit slower than expected last night, so the storms will reach the western Upstate around 1-2 p.m. and push offshore around 9-10 p.m.

Simulated weather radar from the HRRR model's 1300 UTC run today shows the progression of storms across South Carolina. The loop begins at 10 a.m. EDT and ends at midnight EDT. Remember this is model output and will contain errors; this is provided only to give a general idea of the timing of storms as they move across the state today.

Image Source: WeatherBELL

As I mentioned last night, remain alert for warnings and be ready to take shelter if (more likely when in this case) a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning comes out for your area. If you haven't identified your safest spot in your home or at work for tornado situations, now is the time before the storms hit later today. As always, severe weather and tornado safety tips can be found on the National Weather Service, Ready.gov, and SCEMD websites.