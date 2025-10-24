Experience the Holiday Festival of Lights from a Dragon Boat

This holiday season, Charleston County Parks is offering a one-of-a-kind way to experience the Holiday Festival of Lights — from the cockpit of a dragon boat on the lake at James Island County Park.

On select Mondays and Tuesdays, participants can enjoy an evening paddle beginning at 4:30 p.m., just as the sun sets and the park’s iconic light displays begin to glow. The program offers an on-the-water introduction to the ancient sport of dragon boating, followed by an up-close view of the shimmering light displays reflected across the lake.

No experience is necessary, and after paddling, guests can warm up with hot chocolate before exploring the rest of the festival on land.

The dragon boat program will be offered on the following dates: Nov. 17, 18, 24 and 25, and Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Registration is $30 per person and includes both the dragon boating experience and admission to the Holiday Festival of Lights for that evening. Participants must be ages 10 and up, and those ages 10–15 must be accompanied by a registered adult. Advance registration is required, as on-site registration will not be available.

The Holiday Festival of Lights runs nightly from Nov. 14 through Dec. 31, 2025, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Millions of visitors have enjoyed the festival’s three-mile driving tour, featuring dazzling light displays, holiday shopping, and family attractions.

For details or to register, visit ccprc.com/3614/Dragon-Boat-the-Holiday-Festival-of-Ligh or HolidayFestivalofLights.com.