First sea turtle nest of 2025 reported in Folly Beach

Expand Bob Neville, Nancy Smith, Joan Pierson, and Vanessa Oltmann of Folly Beach Turtle Watch with the first sea turtle nest of 2025.

South Carolina’s sea turtle nesting season has begun a couple days earlier than normal with a loggerhead nest reported in Folly Beach.

Trained volunteers with the Folly Beach Turtle Watch program located the nest this morning while walking the beach (South Carolina Department of Natural Resources permit number MTP524). They are among the team of over 1,500 volunteers and biologists that will regularly patrol South Carolina’s beaches through October to count, monitor and protect sea turtle nests.

May 1 traditionally marks the beginning of sea turtle season in South Carolina, but recent sea turtle activity indicated nesting might begin early this year. Seabrook Island has already seen the first 2 ‘false crawls’ of the season as of this morning, made by loggerhead females who came ashore but returned to sea without successfully nesting. Other early nest years include Garden City on April 29 last year, Kiawah Island on April 26 in 2019, and Folly Beach on April 29 in 2002.

"With warmer winter conditions and increased observations of loggerheads being reported in our waters, there was some expectation that nesting would begin soon," said biologist Michelle Pate, who oversees SCDNR's sea turtle nesting program. "We ask that beachfront residents and visitors recreating on our coast turn off lights at night as sea turtles begin this annual ritual of nesting."

Nesting requires a great deal of energy, so female sea turtles do not lay eggs every year. This cyclical pattern of nesting results in fluctuating nest numbers from year to year. It’s not unusual for record-breaking years (like 2019; 8,795 nests) to follow low nesting years (like 2018; 2,766).

Overall, sea turtle nest numbers across the Southeast have trended up over the past decade, making biologists across the region optimistic that these threatened reptiles are beginning to recover after several decades of conservation efforts.

South Carolina Sea Turtle Nest Numbers

2018: 2,766

2019: 8,795 (highest on record)

2020: 5,560

2021: 5,644

2022: 7,996

2023: 6,618

2024: 4,818

Four sea turtle species nest on South Carolina beaches: loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys, and leatherbacks. All four species are classified as endangered or threatened and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in addition to state law. Loggerhead nests comprise the majority of the state’s total number each year.

Sea turtle clutches average 120 eggs and hatch after approximately 60 days. Nesting females may remain in South Carolina waters and continue to nest every two weeks, laying up to six nests per season. Throughout this stressful time, the turtles also abstain from eating.

South Carolina beachgoers can help the state’s sea turtles by keeping beaches clean, turning beachfront lights out to avoid disorienting turtles, and giving all sea turtles and nests a wide and respectful berth when encountered on the beach.

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Reminders