Fleming Open at Seabrook Island 2025: A Winning Year On and Off the Court

Expand Credit: Jan Couch

The 41st annual Fleming Open at Seabrook Island, held Oct. 1–5, 2025, once again showcased exceptional tennis and a strong sense of community. This year’s tournament drew 315 participants from 25 states and abroad, including a notable number of returning players. Nearly three-quarters of competitors cited the event’s excellent reputation and the beauty of Seabrook Island as key reasons they return year after year. Even a late-season hurricane, which ultimately steered clear, couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of players, spectators, and organizers, who came together to make the event a highlight of the Lowcountry tennis calendar.

“The success of this year’s tournament reflects what makes Seabrook so special—people coming together with enthusiasm, generosity and heart,” said Tournament Director Laura Ferreira. “We’re proud not only of the incredible tennis we saw on court but also of the impact we’re making off the court through our support of Blessing Basket.”

In keeping with its longstanding tradition of giving back, the 2025 Fleming Open raised more than $50,000, enough to provide approximately 30,000 meals to families in need through Blessing Basket, an outreach program of the Sea Islands Hunger Awareness Foundation. The organization serves residents of Johns and Wadmalaw Islands, providing monthly groceries and fresh food to nearly 700 individuals across 300 households.

Expand Thank you, Volunteers: Susan Leggett, Nancy Buck and Angela Kirch (Credit: Alan Fink)

“By partnering with Blessing Basket, the Fleming Open continues its proud tradition of blending competition with community service,” said Tournament Committee Chair Mary Anne Rayfield. “We’re deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s success and encourage continued support for Blessing Basket’s vital work in our community.”

The tournament also extended heartfelt appreciation to its sponsors, whose generosity made the event possible. Special thanks went to the Town of Seabrook Island, the tournament’s presenting sponsor, for its strong and ongoing partnership.

“The tournament brings more people to Seabrook Island than any other annual event, and its importance cannot be overstated. The organizers can depend on us!” said Mayor Bruce Kleinman.

The event also recognized the McDaniel Family Foundation, this year’s legacy sponsor, for its enduring commitment to both the tournament’s excellence and its charitable mission.

Expand Court Management Dream Team: David Radcliffe, Stratas Anastopoulo, Robert Terry and Ethan Shepherd (Credit: Alan Fink)

Thanks to the support of sponsors, players, and more than 85 dedicated volunteers, the Fleming Open continues to shine as one of Seabrook Island’s signature events—uniting the community through a shared love of tennis, teamwork, and giving back. The tournament extended special thanks to the Roy Barth Tennis Center at Kiawah Island for generously providing additional courts.

Looking ahead, the 42nd annual Fleming Open at Seabrook Island is set for Oct. 6–11, 2026, promising another exciting week of competition and community engagement. Next year’s tournament marks a major milestone, with singles and gender doubles divisions elevated to USTA Level 2 and ITF MT700 point event status—a reflection of the tournament’s growing national and international prestige.